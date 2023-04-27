(Bloomberg) -- BMC Switzerland AG, a maker of high-end carbon-fiber road bikes, has hired an adviser ahead of a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

BMC was owned by Andy Rihs, a Swiss entrepreneur who became a billionaire after turning around his father’s failing hearing aids company. Rihs, who bought BMC in 2000 and largely funded the company, died in 2018.

BMC’s flagship model — the Teammachine — has been used by winners of World Championships, Tours de France and Olympic road races. Its custom-made Masterpiece range can cost about $20,000, while its more standard road bikes typically sell for about $10,000, depending on components. Australian cyclist Cadel Evans won the Tour de France in 2011 on a BMC bike.

The bike-maker has hired investment banking firm Alantra to consider potential options, including a sale, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussion private information.

Spokespeople for BMC and Alantra declined to comment. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no guarantee a sale will take place.

Bike-makers enjoyed a surge in demand during the pandemic, but have since struggled to maintain sales after people began returning to the office during 2022. Japanese gear-shift and brake-maker Shimano posted a 30% drop quarterly profit on Wednesday, after a slump in demand.

The BMC Teammachine SLR01 equipped with Campagnolo components and wheels is the bicycle of choice for the AG2R Citroen team that competes in the Tour de France.

Consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton has also hired advisers to sell high-end bike maker Cicli Pinarello Spa, according to a report from Sole 24 Ore. Alantra has advised a number of bike-related deals, including L Catterton’s original investment in 2017, as well as the sale of a 40% stake in Manifattura Valcismon, a cycling apparel maker whose brands include Castelli and Sportful.

--With assistance from Hugo Miller.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.