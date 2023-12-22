(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government has enlarged the number of deputies for the Swiss National Bank’s rate-setting board, appointing two new officials who step in if the regular board members can’t.

Sébastien Kraenzlin and Rosmarie Schlup were appointed to start on April 1 and Sep. 1, respectively, and serve until 2027, the SNB said Friday in a statement. Current board deputy Dewet Moser will retire the end of March, so the number of alternate officials increases by one.

Kraenzlin has so far been head of the SNB’s banking-operations division, making him responsible for strategic initiatives in the area of Swiss financial-market infrastructure. He joined the central bank in 2007 and holds a doctorate in economics.

Schlup was appointed Switzerland’s director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London last year and has worked in the past for the Swiss government in the area of economics. She studied international relations and international political economy.

With President Thomas Jordan, Vice President Martin Schlegel and — from Jan. 1 — board member Antoine Martin, the SNB has three rate-setters. The number of deputies is now five.

