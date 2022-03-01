(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank said its security holdings connected to Russia are valued in the low triple-digit millions.

“The SNB is currently examining in compliance with the sanctions whether these securities will be held or sold,” a central bank spokesman said in a written response to questions from Bloomberg. The value of the holdings amount to less than 0.05% of its currency reserves, he said.

Read more: Swiss Ditch Historic Neutrality to Enforce Russia Sanctions

Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported the holdings earlier.

