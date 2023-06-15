(Bloomberg) -- Rosen Group, an engineering firm specializing in testing oil and gas assets, is weighing a potential sale, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Rosen is working with Baird & Co. to gauge interest from possible suitors, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The company generates annual earnings of more than $200 million on revenue of about $750 million and could attract both strategic and private equity bidders, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a sale, the people said. A representative for Rosen didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Baird declined to comment.

Founded in the early 1980s, Stans, Switzerland-based Rosen designs and manufactures devices for checking the integrity of oil and gas assets such as pipelines and storage tanks. It also offer pipeline cleaning services. The company employs about 4,000 people and has operations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, according to its website.

A sale of the company would add to about $172 billion worth of deals in the industrials sector this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s down more than 40% year on year amid the broader drop-off in dealmaking globally.

