(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss are voting on a new law to curb carbon emissions, one of several measures on this Sunday’s national ballot. A poll in the lead-up showed the proposed C02 law could fail, which would hand the government a setback as it seeks to meet its commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The result was too close to call as of 12:31 p.m., broadcaster SRF said. An initial projection showed 51% of voters rejected the law but the margin of error was 3%.

Yes to Covid-19 Law, Anti-Terrorism Bill (12:34 p.m.)

Referendums called to oppose laws coordinating Switzerland’s response to the pandemic and one granting the government more powers to combat terrorism are very likely to fail. An initial projection broadcast by SRF found 61% supported the Covid-19 law, while the counter-terrorism measure had a backing of 57%.

Clean Water, Pesticide Initiatives May Get Rejected (12:18 p.m.)

There’s a “no trend” for an initiative promoting clean drinking water and one banning synthetic pesticides, broadcaster SRF said. A poll prior to the vote had suggested both measures, which the government opposed, would fail.

Basel Minimum Wage (12:16 p.m.)

Voters in the city of Basel have voted for a minimum wage for their canton of 21 francs ($23.38) per hour, SRF said.

