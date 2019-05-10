(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces a disciplinary investigation to determine whether he violated his professional obligations during a probe into alleged corruption at FIFA, the world governing body of soccer.

The Supervisory Authority of the Office of the Attorney General will commission an outside expert to evaluate Lauber’s conduct and his or her name will be disclosed later, the watchdog said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The probe will focus on Lauber’s decision to hold a series of informal, undocumented meetings with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino in 2016 and 2017. The oversight body last month rebuked Lauber’s behavior in the FIFA affair, saying that with immediate effect all interviews that are part of a criminal probe must be recorded to include “place, time, date, description of the functions of the persons present, purpose and essential content of the interviews.

