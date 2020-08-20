(Bloomberg) -- Swiss voters won’t back a proposal to limit immigration from the European Union, a key issue in the country’s relationship with the bloc, according to a poll for broadcaster SRG.

The survey published Thursday found that 61% were either definitely or probably opposed to the measure, which would end the current practice of allowing EU citizens to take up jobs and residents in Switzerland without special permission. The survey, conducted earlier this month, showed support at 35%.

Switzerland isn’t a member of the EU, but the bloc is its top destination for exports. Relations are governed by a wide-ranging series of bilateral accords, and a vote in favor of clamping down on immigration could anger Brussels and weaken crucial ties.

The euro-skeptic Swiss People Party (SVP), which tabled the measure, wants the treaties with the EU renegotiated to reintroduce immigration curbs. Brussels, however, has indicated it’s unwilling to budge.

The SVP argues newcomers from countries like Germany, Italy and France have led to a decline in the quality of life, including a housing shortage and crowded public transport. Opponents of the pending initiative argue it will cripple Switzerland economically.

