(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s parliament decided to “hear the main players” on the government-brokered acquisition by UBS Group AG of Credit Suisse Group AG in May.

The oversight committees of the two chambers of parliament will hold joint sessions on May 8-9 and 15-16, and will query the heads of the finance and justice ministries and the financial-markets watchdog Finma and the Swiss National Bank, according to a statement Friday.

“The main question is whether the actions of the federal authorities were lawful, appropriate and effective,” the upper house said in the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.