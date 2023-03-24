Mar 24, 2023
Swiss Parliament to Hear SNB, Finma on UBS-Credit Suisse in May
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s parliament decided to “hear the main players” on the government-brokered acquisition by UBS Group AG of Credit Suisse Group AG in May.
The oversight committees of the two chambers of parliament will hold joint sessions on May 8-9 and 15-16, and will query the heads of the finance and justice ministries and the financial-markets watchdog Finma and the Swiss National Bank, according to a statement Friday.
“The main question is whether the actions of the federal authorities were lawful, appropriate and effective,” the upper house said in the statement.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
