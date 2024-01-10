(Bloomberg) -- In the Swiss city of Basel, two pharmaceutical giants face off on opposite banks of the Rhine River. But managers located just a few miles apart look to be on vastly different paths as they seek to rebuild their stature.

Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG, dealing with individual scientific, corporate and management issues, embody opposing approaches to solving a fundamental puzzle: how to placate shareholders and keep growing in an industry where the hunt for the next blockbuster drug — often long and expensive — is paramount.

In Roche’s case, success wouldn’t just give it a chance to catch up with rivals. It’s also what the company needs to regain investor trust and arrest a slump in its stock that’s wiped out 130 billion francs ($152 billion) in market value over the past two years.

The legacy of a decision made just over a decade ago still resonates at Roche. Back then, a trio of diabetes and cholesterol drugs failed in quick succession, and its response was to retreat from the area.

That meant dropping work on a new class of drugs known as GLP-1s, a field that’s now a household name in obesity thanks to two Novo Nordisk A/S medicines — Wegovy and Ozempic — and could yield some of the best-selling medicines ever. Novartis executives made similar moves a few years later, stopping a diet medicine of a different kind because it didn't produce enough weight loss.

Roche executives and scientists now say privately that the company took the wrong decision, but they appeared to have learned a lesson.

Last year, executives faced the company’s family owners to explain another research flop, this time one that put it behind rivals in developing new Alzheimer’s disease treatments. It was a massive frustration after a decade of clinical work involving thousands of participants. But representatives of the billionaire Hoffmann-Oeri clans had just one concern to put to Paulo Fontoura, the scientist leading the work.

“Did we fail because we did bad science?” Fontoura recalls was the key question put to him at the board meeting. “They want us to just keep doing good science. That’s the only worry.”

So, backed by the founding family, who hold more than 70% of voting shares, Roche has this time doubled down on Alzheimer’s and boosted research and development spending across its portfolio.

“Every idiot can simply cut R&D,” Chairman Severin Schwan said in an interview. “But in reality, they are throwing away the future. What really matters is how you allocate the resources in the best possible way.”

The Alzheimer’s setback wasn’t an isolated incident, and Roche has been rocked by a series of scientific failures. Novartis is also at an inflection point, trying to recover after strategic missteps. Deals early in Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan’s tenure have fallen short, and subsequent restructuring has roiled employees — though its shares have outperformed those of Roche.

This article is based on conversations with current and former executives and employees, many of whom requested anonymity discussing internal business.

Both drugmakers rose to prominence with cancer treatments, changing the course of the disease for tens of millions of patients.

They are now in recovery mode, seeking to find the next superdrugs and regain past glories. How they engineer that is also important for Switzerland, where pharmaceuticals are a huge part of the economy. Roche and Novartis make up almost one third of the Swiss stock market and are each more than twice the size of megabank UBS AG in terms of market capitalization.

Under Narasimhan, a physician and former McKinsey & Co. consultant, Novartis has returned cash to shareholders, cut jobs and honed its focus on a handful of potentially high-revenue areas of development.

He also sought to reshape the corporate culture, but the constant change has left employees weary, disillusioned and in some cases searching for the exits. Workers felt whiplash, according to current and former staff who asked not to be named. Initially optimistic about the new regime, the rank-and-file soon struggled to figure out who was accountable for decisions. As experimental drugs failed, chaos increased and the culture revamp was rolled back, the workers said.

Narasimhan argues that his restructuring is starting to pay off. He points to the company’s quick pivot to studying a CAR-T therapy originally developed for leukemia in patients with the autoimmune disease lupus instead.

“I don’t think the old Novartis would have had the capacity and bandwidth,” he said in an interview. “When you streamline things down and you have a mindset of an organization that has capacity, you can really go after an opportunity when it shows up.”

Some of the dealmaking has failed to live up to investors’ expectations. His largest purchase, the $9.7 billion acquisition of Medicines Co. in 2019, yielded a heart drug called Leqvio. It’s struggled to win market share and the company has lowered its ambitions.

Novartis may soon add another target, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported Monday that the drugmaker is in talks to buy the California biotech Cytokinetics Inc. Novartis declined to comment.

Novartis’s track record for deals has “at best been spotty,” said David Samra, managing director of Artisan Partners, which owns stock. Samra does praise Narasimhan for recognizing this and taking action.

The CEO shifted cash to disgruntled investors with buybacks, and says the company is emerging from its painful transition.

“When you impact 8,000 roles, radically simplify the company — many of those roles are in upper and middle management — obviously that creates lots of emotions,” Narasimhan said. “We’re coming to the other end of that.”

Roche is led by CEO Thomas Schinecker, who took over from Schwan early last year. Both are company lifers and came through the diagnostics division, traditionally seen as a steady source of revenue insulated from some of the risk behind drug development. The younger executive took over the unit in August 2019, and as the pandemic boosted demand for Covid-19 tests, he helped turn it into Roche’s biggest driver of growth.

The company recently got back into the race for obesity drugs with an agreement to buy US biotech Carmot Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $3.1 billion.

Teresa Graham, Roche's pharmaceutical unit chief, says the company’s decision to retreat a decade ago and return to the GLP-1 class only recently made sense.

It’s “a little bit like where oncology was 20 years ago,” she said Monday at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. “There were a lot of scientific hypotheses, but I think we weren’t really getting to that basic understanding of the human biology and genetics that really kind of cracked the code, and I think we’re starting to see that now.”

But besides Carmot, Roche’s dealmaking has been relatively timid. It’s shunned the type of transformative steps taken by Novartis, which has spun off two units — eye care company Alcon Inc. and generic-drug maker Sandoz Group AG — as well as jettisoning more than 30% of its pipeline of new drugs.

Novartis shares gained about 7% in 2023, in line with the Bloomberg Europe 500 Pharmaceuticals Index. Roche, by comparison, dropped 16%, extending a 23% slump in 2022.

“It’s a good company, but one whose stock seems stuck,” Wolfe Research said this month in a note downgrading the shares.

Getting Roche unstuck is the big challenge facing Schinecker. Still, the families that have controlled the drugmaker for five generations hold so much of the company they are the shareholder that truly matters.

“They think about, what is my legacy,” Schwan said, adding that the long-term approach will pay off for the business as well as investors. “In which form do I hand over the company to the next generation?”

--With assistance from Sabah Meddings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.