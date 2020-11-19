(Bloomberg) -- Swiss prosecutors are close to ending a decade-old probe into alleged money laundering tied to a $230 million tax-fraud case pursued by Sergei Magnitsky, whose death in a Russian jail prompted the U.S. to enact laws targeting those responsible.

The Swiss federal prosecutors outlined their intention to close the case soon in a Nov. 6 letter to Hermitage Capital Management, a London-based firm founded by Bill Browder, which made the allegations in the wake of Magnitsky’s 2009 death.

Before his 2008 arrest in Russia, Magnitsky had been investigating what he believed was a conspiracy to take control of three Hermitage companies and then fraudulently claim back $230 million in refunds from taxes Hermitage had previously paid. The Magnitsky Act was passed in 2012 and allows the American government to punish people it sees as human-rights violators by freezing their assets and denying them entry to the U.S.

The Swiss prosecutors said they intend to confiscate as much as $4 million from Swiss bank accounts controlled by entities in the case. Those are the same entities that Hermitage Capital says are controlled by Russians who laundered $24 million in proceeds from the tax scheme through Swiss banks.

Hermitage Capital’s status as plaintiff is also to be reviewed following challenges from third parties in the case, the prosecutors said.

Hermitage Capital said it will challenge the decision to confiscate such small amounts and also request further investigation before a Dec. 8 deadline. Swiss prosecutors are ducking their responsibility and trying to prematurely wrap up the case, the firm says.

“The Swiss General Prosecutor’s office also wants to avoid being held to account,” Hermitage said in a statement. “In the same letter, they also wanted to kick Hermitage off of the case so we could not challenge them.”

In a statement, the Attorney General’s office said that it was justified to close the case against “persons unknown” after concluding its investigation. It planned to order the forfeiture of money “insofar as a link can be established” between the assets in Switzerland and crimes committed in Russia, it said.

The prosecutors’ office also said it had a procedural obligation to “investigate any issues raised by the parties” and that Hermitage has been given the opportunity to respond. Browder, who ran one of the largest foreign funds investing in Russia in the 1990s, has alleged that Magnitsky, a tax lawyer, was jailed because he was trying to expose the fraud.

Hermitage has expressed frustration that the Swiss investigation is on the verge of being closed with minimal assets confiscated, saying that Swiss law enforcement “capitulated to the Russians.”

To be sure, a Fedpol official working on the money-laundering case, who can only be identified as S., was fined in 2019 and put on a two-year probation for accepting an offer to go on a bear-hunting trip in Russia’s Far East.

