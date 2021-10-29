(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re expects premiums for life and health insurance to increase amid rising demand and changes in the industry.

“Premiums we expect to be going up because of this demand on the life and health side” and because of restructuring in the life industry, Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

The corona-virus pandemic has increased awareness for the need of income-protection, he said.

NOTE: Swiss Re 9M Net Income $1.26B Vs. Loss $691.0M Y/y

Dacey also said:

Frequency of severe weather events has increased

Insurers should reduce support for top polluters

