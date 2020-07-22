(Bloomberg) --

Swiss Re reported a net loss of about $1.1 billion in the first half, driven by claims related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-related claims and reserves totaled $2.5 billion in the first six months, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said that should cover “the majority” of the firm’s ultimate losses from the outbreak.

Swiss Re also announced the completion of the sale of its ReAssure Group Plc subsidiary to Phoenix Group Holdings Plc. The Swiss reinsurer received 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) and a 13.3% stake in Phoenix as part of the deal, according to the statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.