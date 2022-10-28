(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re reported a third-quarter loss of $442 million, driven by claims tied to the damage from hurricane Ian.

The Zurich-based reinsurer’s key unit saw $2.5 billion in claims related to large catastrophes including the storm which hit Florida last month, it said in a statement on Friday. It set aside an extra $700 million in reserves over the past twelve months to cover the impact inflation.

Swiss Re had already warned it would likely see a net loss for the quarter and was unlikely to meet its target of 10% return on equity this year. Large natural catastrophe claims, the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and financial market volatility eroded profit.

“While P&C Re has been significantly affected by these headwinds, all other businesses are performing well and are on track to reach their 2022 financial targets” Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said in a statement.

The reinsurer reiterated its guidance for the mid-term outlook and confirmed its 2024 profitability goals. Net premiums earned and fee income were $32.4 billion for the first nine months of the year; an increase of 1.3% compared with the same period last year.

The firm’s key property and casualty unit reported a net loss of $283 million for the first nine months of the year. The claims for natural catastrophes included hurricane Ian, floods in Australia and South Africa, and hailstorms in France. The business is unlikely to meet its 2022 combined ratio target of less than 94%. The ratio was 106.1% for the first nine months.

Ian hit Florida was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the US. It carved a trail of ruin across southern Florida, downing bridges, inundating roads, and shattering homes. Insured losses have been estimated at more than $60 billion for the industry.

