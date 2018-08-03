(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re AG is exploring an initial public offering for its U.K. closed-book business dubbed ReAssure next year as Switzerland’s largest reinsurer looks for more third-party capital for the unit.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler is under pressure to come up with ideas for future growth at the reinsurer, which is suffering from negative-to-low interest rates. In October, Japanese insurance group MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings agreed to buy 5 percent of ReAssure for 175 million pounds ($228 million), valuing the business at 3.5 billion pounds.

“Given the size of potential opportunities that are expected to come up in the market over the mid-term, it is important for ReAssure to have access to substantial new capital to acquire additional closed books,” the company said Friday.

Swiss Re, in its first earnings report since failing to win SoftBank Group Corp. as an anchor shareholder, said first-half net income fell to $1 billion from $1.2 billion a year earlier. That fell short of the $1.17 billion average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Swiss Re also said it saw some price increases in some property lines at July renewals. A change of accounting rules related to equity investments had an “adverse impact” on its results, Swiss Re said.

Reinsurers are benefiting from rising insurance premiums and a drop in claims for hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters. Insured losses from this type of catastrophe amounted to about $33 billion in the first half, the lowest since 2005, Munich Re estimates. However, the second half normally brings higher losses, such as last year’s spate of hurricanes in the U.S.

