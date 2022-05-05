(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re beefed up its reserves on concern over the fallout of insurance claims related to the war in Ukraine.

The Zurich-based re-insurer booked $283 million in reserves in relation to the war during the first quarter. Its statement comes a day after Germany’s Hannover Re said it may need to take additional provisions in the low triple-digit million-euro range, also citing Russia’s invasion.

“While the situation remains highly uncertain and we do not believe we have an outsized exposure, we decided to take a proactive and cautious approach to establishing reserves for potential impacts from the war,” Swiss Re Chief Executive Office Christian Mumenthaler said in a statement.

The reserves are being allocated across various business lines, including aviation and marine insurance.

The Swiss company also reported a higher-than-expected loss of $248 million in the three months due to increasing market volatility and the Covid-19 pandemic. The bulk of the loss, $230 million, was reported in Life & Health Reinsurance.

