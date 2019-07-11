(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re AG suspended the initial public offering of its ReAssure Group Plc unit due to weak investor demand, in a move that will likely postpone any share sale beyond the end of the summer.

The world’s second-largest reinsurer said it took the decision due to heightened caution and weaker underlying demand among large institutional investors in the U.K. primary market.

“While we firmly believe that the long-term interests of ReAssure are best served by a more diversified shareholder base, there has been no pressing need for Swiss Re to divest shares at a price that we consider to be unrepresentative of ReAssure’s value and future prospects,” Swiss Re’s Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said in a statement.

ReAssure was offering its IPO shares at 280 pence to 330 pence apiece, implying a market value of as much as 3.3 billion pounds ($4.1 billion). Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Swiss Re was considering postponing the IPO, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

ReAssure is a specialized consolidator of closed-book life insurance businesses, which manage existing policies until maturity and aren’t open to new contracts. Companies like ReAssure and rival Phoenix Group Holdings Plc have been buying up portfolios from insurers facing the challenge of managing the policies amid rising costs.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Winters in Zurich at pwinters3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Marcus Wright, Russell Ward

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.