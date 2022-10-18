(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Re AG will post a third-quarter loss and warned it won’t reach a profitability goal for this year because of claims tied to damage from hurricane Ian.

The storm, which hit Florida last month and was one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the US, will result in $1.3 billion preliminary claims for the reinsurer, it said in a statement Tuesday. The company expects to post a net loss of about $500 million in the quarter.

Swiss Re said it’s now unlikely to reach a target for a 10% return on equity this year, as the impact from natural catastrophes, the war in Ukraine and financial market volatility combine to erode profit. The insurer said it was confident about the mid-term outlook and confirmed its 2024 profitability goals.

The company estimates the total insured market loss from Ian at as much as $65 billion, though that number may have to be adjusted as claims are being processed.

