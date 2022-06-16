(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss residential real estate market is at a risk of a large and abrupt correction if interest rates rise quickly, according to Switzerland’s central bank.

Vulnerabilities in the local real estate market have continued to increase since the end of 2020 because price increases on houses and apartments have exceeded levels that would be explained by rising incomes and rents, the Swiss National Bank said in its annual Financial Stability Report on Thursday.

Read More: Swiss Stir Market Excitement With ‘Close Call’ Rate Decision

Stretched valuations make a market correction more likely, but the rate at which interest rates are increased will influence whether it would be smooth or abrupt, the SNB said.

An abrupt correction could expose banks to substantial loss potential, according to the report. Domestic banks’ exposure to local real estate markets has increased.

Global Banks

The Swiss central bank said that the two global giants in the country, UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, are well placed to cope with “severely adverse developments in economic and financial conditions” due to their capital buffers.

UBS has shored up capital via retained earnings while Credit Suisse’s issuance of short term convertible notes helped its capital buffers.

Both banks have regulatory capital ratios above pre-pandemic levels and exceeded requirements for the Swiss “too big to fail” regulations and are able to cope with risks stemming from the war in Ukraine, according to the report.

The SNB cited the Archegos and Greensill matters as well as UBS’s guilty verdict in a French tax case as examples that reinforced the need for globally active Swiss banks to be subject to adequate capital requirements reflecting their risk profile.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.