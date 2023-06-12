(Bloomberg) -- Swiss banking regulator Finma said it will intensively supervise UBS Group AG’s takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, after coming under criticism in recent months.

The merged bank has the necessary capital and liquidity to reduce risk rapidly and successfully complete the integration, Finma said in a statement on Monday.

“For FINMA, the phase of intensive supervision will definitely continue. We will oversee the integration process with the utmost attention,” Finma Chief Executive Officer Urban Angehrn said in the statement.

Finma has come under criticism for its supervision of Credit Suisse in the months and years leading up the bank’s collapse, countering that it had kept the bank under close surveillance after scandals and large losses.

UBS announced the completion of the acquisition of Credit Suisse on Monday. The takeover of Credit Suisse ends the lender’s 167-year independent existence.

