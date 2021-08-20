Swiss See Vote to Raise Tax on Income From Capital Failing: Poll

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss expect next month’s popular initiative to raise the tax on income from capital, such as dividends or rent, to fail.

Nearly three quarters of respondents anticipate the measure will be rejected, according to a poll for national broadcaster SRG. Still, the survey conducted earlier in August found 46% of respondents backed the initiative, while 9% were undecided.

Switzerland’s left is pushing to increase levies, arguing inequality has risen and want the proceeds used for social-welfare projects.

The government and parliament opposes the plan, arguing that income is already more evenly distributed than in most OECD countries. The proposal would also discourage saving and crimp investment, they say.

Also on the September ballot is a measure to legalize marriage for same-sex couples, which is already possible in neighboring France and Germany. Switzerland, like Italy, currently only provides for registered partnerships.

This second item has broad backing and is likely to pass in the Sept. 26 vote, the pollster said.

