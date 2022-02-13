(Bloomberg) --

Swiss voters are set to reject a proposal to ban animal testing and a separate one to remove a levy on corporate capital raising, SRF TV projected.

Initial trends indicate a measure to prohibit animal testing was set to fail, according to SRF, in line with polls ahead of Sunday’s ballot. The proposal would have also lead to a ban on the import of products that have been developed using animal experiments.

The government opposed the initiative, arguing that a ban would put Switzerland -- home to companies including Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG -- at a disadvantage. The country already has strict laws on the matter.

In a blow to Switzerland’s business-friendly appeal, voters also rejected a government proposal to cut a tax on company fund raising, SRF projected.

Final results will be announced later Sunday afternoon.

Also on the ballot were an initiative to prohibit tobacco ads that children and adolescents might see, and a set of measures to benefit the media. The ban on tobacco ads was too close to call, while the package to benefit the media was set to fail, SRF predicted.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.