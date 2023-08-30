You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 30, 2023
Swiss Start Consultation on Constitutional Protection for Cash
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss government started a consultation on a proposal to enshrine the availability of cash in the constitution.
The move is a response to a “Cash is freedom” initiative submitted to the government earlier this year. Campaigners want to put the issue to a national vote under Switzerland’s direct democracy system.
Read more: Swiss May Face a Future Referendum to Enshrine Status of Cash
In a statement Wednesday, the government said the language in the proposal was “insufficiently precise.” However, it acknowledged the importance of the points and has put forward its own version, which will also create a constitutional protection for cash.
While cash usage in Switzerland has declined in recent years, it remains the second most frequently used payment method, accounting for around 28% of transactions, according to the Swiss Payment Monitor.
The government consultation will run until Nov. 30.
