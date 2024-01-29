Swiss Stock Exchange CEO Says Holcim’s US Listing Plan Shows Need to Up the Game

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss stock exchange said Holcim Ltd.’s plan to spin off its North American business shows the bourse needs to do more to improve relations with members as more companies consider switching to a US listing.

“We sometimes take our issuers or our listed companies a little bit too much for granted, we need to be more commercial,” SIX Group AG Chief Executive Officer Jos Dijsselhof said in an interview.

The Swiss cement and building solutions giant this week announced it would separate the North American division and list it in New York to unlock a higher valuation for the business.

The shift toward the US highlights the challenge faced not only by major exchanges like the London Stock Exchange, but also smaller trading venues across Europe where liquidity has deteriorated. CRH Plc, another building materials firm, switched its listing from London to New York last year, while Madrid-based Ferrovial SA has kicked off the process to pursue a US share listing. Ferrovial currently has a listing on Spain’s stock exchange, which is majority owned by SIX.

“I don’t see it as a major trend, but I do think we need to continuously work on competitiveness of Europe,” Dijsselhof said. “So that’s my main focus.”

Dijsselhof said he sees the rationale for the spin off given the size of Holcim’s business in the US, but noted the loss of market share for the Swiss exchange. He said the tax situation in Europe is unhelpful, but “outside our sphere of influence.”

Where the exchange can do more is in building relations, and it’s already hired more people and is holding more discussions.

Exchanges in the US “are continuously talking to all the chairmen and the boards, they’re much closer to the companies than we already are,” Dijsselhof said. “We need to invest a bit more into our capabilities and be closer to companies, talk more to them, understand their aims.”

