(Bloomberg) -- Swiss fans are paying the most to see pop star Taylor Swift.

The cheapest ticket for the US singer songwriter’s Eras tour stops in Zurich in July 2024 will cost 167.50 Swiss francs ($192.57), according to Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

That’s the most expensive Taylor Swift ticket in Europe, the paper says. In Warsaw, Swifties - as the singer’s fans are known - will pay about four times less for the same show, the equivalent of about 43 francs.

“In Switzerland, the production costs are higher than in other countries,” Oliver Niedermann, CEO of Ticketcorner, which organized the advance ticket sale, told NZZ, citing stadium rent and wage costs.

Tickets for the two shows went on sale this month and are almost completely sold out. Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium, with a capacity of 45,000 spectators, is small compared to other arenas where Swift will perform. She will do six shows at Wembley stadium in London, which can house about 90,000 fans.

“The artists are well aware of the Swiss purchasing power,” said Ticketcorner’s Niedermann. In Switzerland, they generally earn more per performance than anywhere else, the newspaper reported.

Swift’s international tour started in Glendale, Arizona, in March and will finish in London in August 2024. According to the magazine Pollstar, which specializes in the music industry, the 131 shows will generate sales of around $1.3 billion, the highest grossing concert tour in history.

