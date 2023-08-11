You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Swiss Taxpayers No Longer Carry UBS Risk, Finance Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Swiss taxpayers no longer bear any risk relating to the rescue of Credit Suisse after UBS Group AG decided to end an agreement with the government to cover losses it could incur, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said on Friday.
The federal government hasn’t had to pay out a single franc in connection with the deal it brokered in March, she said.
UBS said earlier on Friday it will voluntarily terminate a 9 billion franc ($10.3 billion) Loss Protection Agreement with the Swiss government. It also said it will end a liquidity backstop with the Swiss National Bank of up to 100 billion francs.
Read More: UBS Ends $10 Billion State Backstop That Helped Seal Merger
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
