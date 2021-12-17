(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland will exclude the unvaccinated from large parts of public life to curb coronavirus infections and protect the health-care system.

From Dec. 20, the country will limit entry to restaurants, gyms and other public indoor venues to those who have been inoculated or have recovered from the virus, the government said Friday. An additional negative test will be needed for discos and bars. Switzerland will also reintroduce a work-from-home requirement.

The country, with a population of about 8.5 million, has reported about 160,000 coronavirus cases this month. The government has called in the armed forces to assist hospitals with patient care, transport and vaccinations.

Still, it will be easier for the vaccinated and recovered to enter the country. They will no longer have to undergo a second Covid test after arrival. Also, the government decided against what would have effectively been a partial lockdown.

The measures will be in place until Jan. 24.

Switzerland’s neighboring countries Germany and Italy have also taken tougher stances on those who’ve refused to be vaccinated, while Austria is the first major country in Europe to make inoculations mandatory from February.

In Switzerland an initiative against a possible vaccine mandate got enough signatures to pave the way to a national vote on the matter, Blick newspaper reported.

