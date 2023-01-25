Swiss to Allow Some Demining Equipment to Be Sent to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland will allow demining equipment made in the country to be used in Ukraine in some cases, in another sign it’s moving away from its traditional neutral stance.

The government said in a statement it can “now grant exemptions from the arms embargo on demining equipment for use in Ukraine on a case-by-case basis.” The announcement was made as the government said it will implement the EU’s ninth package of sanctions on Russia.

As part of issuing the required export licenses, the government said, “steps will be taken to ensure that the material is used lawfully and for its intended purpose.”

Switzerland yesterday took one step toward allowing other countries to re-export Swiss-made armaments to Ukraine when a key parliament committee adopted a motion that would allow for the re-export of weapons to conflict zones under certain conditions. Switzerland has faced criticism from Germany and Spain over blocking shipments of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine.

