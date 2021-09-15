(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Swiss voters say they’ll support legalizing same-sex marriage in a vote later this month, though they’re against an upcoming measure to increase tax on capital, a poll found.

More than 60% of respondents in a survey by gfs.bern for national broadcaster SRG said they’d approve liberalizing marriage in a national vote scheduled for Sept. 26. Like Italy, Switzerland currently only provides for registered partnerships. Marriage for same-sex couples is already possible in neighboring France and Germany.

While allowing same-sex marriage has broad backing, the government and parliament oppose the plan to raise taxation on income from dividends or rents, arguing it could hurt savings and investment. Proponents of the tax rise want to use the proceeds for social-welfare projects.

The proposal from the political left was opposed by 57%, the poll showed.

