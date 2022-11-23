(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland made some progress in its long-running talks with the European Union and will continue negotiations to resolve differences that derailed a previous deal.

The “exploratory talks” are aimed at eventually securing a single “framework agreement” to replace a multitude of bilateral deals that govern the economic and business relationship between the two. The original deal was finalized in 2018, but has failed to get support in Switzerland.

Switzerland’s update on talks comes as the Brexit debate flares up in the UK again. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week pushed back against reports that the government was considering Swiss-style ties with the EU as part of its post-Brexit relationship. Switzerland has access to the EU’s single market, though that requires it to accept some of the bloc’s rules.

“Progress has also been made on the free movement of persons and state aid,” the Swiss government said Wednesday. “Nevertheless, a number of outstanding issues remain in these and other areas.”

The framework agreement is unpopular in Switzerland, with nationalists worried their country will lose its independence and trade unions concerned the pact will lead to an influx of foreign workers and erode high local wages.

“Switzerland and the EU have reached a common understanding of the package approach,” the government said. “This approach broadens the scope for solutions. It offers a better way to meet Switzerland’s vital interests. It is a good basis for a fair balancing of interests.”

