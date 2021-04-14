(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss government is looking into ways of strengthening production and development of pharmaceutical products related to Covid-19, including potentially vaccines.

The goal is to make sure the population has access to medication and vaccines, Interior Minister Alan Berset said at a press conference in Bern on Wednesday.

The Swiss government is under pressure to speed up its immunization drive and also got criticized for failing to follow up on a proposal for investment from Lonza Group AG. The Basel-based company produces the active ingredients for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

