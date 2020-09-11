(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland has added France and Austria’s capitals to its Covid-19 quarantine list but won’t subject those countries’ border areas to the same restrictions.

“We decided to place on this list nine French regions as well as one region in Austria, the region of Vienna,” Minister Alain Berset said on Friday. The change takes effect on Sept. 14.

There were concerns that adding entire neighboring countries to the quarantine list would make life very difficult for Switzerland’s businesses and hospitals, which rely on foreign labor.

Some 332,000 people commute across the border to work in Switzerland, with the biggest concentration in the Geneva region. They’ll be exempt from any quarantines, the government said.

