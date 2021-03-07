(Bloomberg) -- Swiss citizens get a chance to vote on several issues Sunday, including whether to approve a trade deal with Indonesia and a ban on people covering their face in public.

The ballot is part of the country’s tradition of direct democracy, which lets citizens weigh in on topics ranging from taxes to immigration. Results are due in the afternoon.

Voters are getting a say on a trade agreement with Indonesia after a campaign by activists because of environmental concerns over palm oil. Support for the pact was 52%, according to a poll last month for broadcaster SRG.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer of the oil -- used in everything from chocolate to shampoo. The pact would reduce tariffs on imports of certified sustainable production.

The Swiss government argues the agreement would foster sustainable business, while environmentalist are concerned sustainability labels for palm oil aren’t credible and damaging practices will continue.

Switzerland will also vote on a proposed ban on face coverings, which is effectively a crackdown on Islamic full-face veils. Austria and France have already enacted similar laws.

