(Bloomberg) -- Swiss voters backed a government plan to boost domestic renewable energy, a decision that will make the construction of solar and wind plants in the Alps easier and ensure continued subsidies.

The proposal is set to be approved, according to early results. Switzerland’s biggest political group, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, had challenged the bill via a referendum after it was passed by parliament.

Also on Sunday voters turned down a plan of the Social Democrats to cap the personal expenses for health insurance, saving the budget from a hit of as much as $5 billion per year.

Polling in the run up to the vote had suggested passing the measure would be a close call. Many voters had cited the additional fiscal expenditure as a reason for skepticism. A successful plebiscite earlier this year to raise pensions has already left the government struggling to find funding, with an increase of value-added tax now a likely options to secure the money.

Two other proposals on the ballot also produced expected results. A Covid-era initiative to prevent vaccinations from ever becoming mandatory was rejected, as was a plan that would have seen fewer health treatments covered by mandatory insurance.

