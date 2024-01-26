(Bloomberg) -- Swiss voters are in favor of increasing pension payments while opposed to tying the retirement age to life expectancy, a poll seven weeks before a national vote showed.

Citizens will cast ballots March 3 on two independent proposals — one brought forward by unions, the other by a free-market party — that could shape Switzerland’s pension for a generation. The first calls for a 13th payout every year, the other seeks to raise the retirement age by one year to 66 and link it to life expectancy after that.

Switzerland’s government has said it opposes both proposals.

According to the poll published by public broadcaster SRG SSR on Friday, 61% of respondents plan to vote are in favor of boosting pensions. Only 41% are for raising the retirement age.

The union-backed initiative for a 13th pension payment would see retirees receiving 8.3% more per year. Its backers haven’t given a proposal for how the additional annual cost, estimated at 4.1 billion francs ($4.7 billion), should be funded. In contrast, the other measure — initiated by the youth wing of pro-business FDP — seeks to limit pensions cost.

The results of Friday’s poll are line with an earlier one last week that found that almost three-quarters of Swiss are in favor of boosting pensions. The government expects Switzerland’s state pension system to be adequately funded until 2030, but says that it could run into problems after that.

