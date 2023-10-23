36m ago
Swiss Voters See Capping Health-Care Costs as Top Priority
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s new parliament should make reining in health-care costs their top priority, a majority of voters said in a poll after Sunday’s election.
Mounting insurance premia were also the main reason for those who chose to switch parties at the ballot, according to a survey conducted by public broadcaster SRG SSR over the election weekend. Some two thirds of Swiss voters want lawmakers to tackle health-care costs before everything else.
A Swiss family with two kids faces an average increase of 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,119) in premium costs next year, according to the NZZ newspaper. That would be the biggest increase in more than 10 years.
Read More: Rising Health-Care Costs Are Riling Swiss Voters: Prognosis
Health-care costs were on the top of the minds of voters from all ruling parties with the exception of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, which won the elections by campaigning mostly on its core issue of limiting immigration.
The SVP, as the party is known by its German-language acronym, was the strongest group in the election with 28.6% of votes. The Social Democrats came in a distant second, with the centrists and the pro-business Free Democrats trailing.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
