(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss are set to support the country’s continued participation in and expansion of the European border agency, known as Frontex.

Some 63% of respondents in a survey conducted during the middle of March said they are in favor of financing Frontex, according to a poll for national broadcaster SRG. Twenty-nine percent would have voted against it, while 8% were undecided. The referendum will be held on May 15.

The Swiss government and parliament are also in favor of continuing their more than 10-year collaboration with the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, which helps Schengen states to control their external borders. A rejection of Frontex would jeopardize Switzerland’s cooperation with so-called Schengen and Dublin states.

Still, opponents of the expansion argue that because Switzerland contributes to Frontex it’s in part responsible for alleged human rights violations by the agency at Europe’s external borders.

As a result of the expansion, Frontex would receive more funding and staff, and will take on new tasks such as the return of migrants required to leave the Schengen Area. Switzerland’s contribution to the border agency would gradually increase to 61 million francs ($66 million) in 2027 from 24 million francs last year.

