(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation is likely to fall back gradually to below 1% by the end of 2023 as pay pressures in the country remain in check, according to economists at Credit Suisse Group SA.

“There is a low risk of a wage-price spiral,” Claude Maurer and Emilie Gachet wrote in a report published on Tuesday. “Employees are generally willing to forgo maximum wage increases in the short term -- and particularly in times of economic uncertainty, such as the present -- in order to reduce the risk of unemployment and thus safeguard their long-term prosperity.”

While inflation in Switzerland has accelerated in tandem with global prices, reaching 3.3% in August, that’s still far below the pace in the surrounding euro area, where it has now strayed above 9%.

After Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan warned in May of the risk of “second-round effects” from inflation, policy makers delivered a surprisingly aggressive half-point interest-rate increase the following month. They may hike again at their decision next week.

The Credit Suisse economists said that, unlike in the euro region, the effects of higher consumer prices has been limited.

“Despite widespread economic worries, the level of earnings in private households has remained intact due to full employment,” they said. “In addition, inflation has not really reduced overall purchasing power.”

The economists forecast Swiss growth to slow from 2.5% this year to 1.0% in 2023.

