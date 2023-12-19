(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s financial watchdog said it needs more powers to better rein in banks it supervises to help avert fiascoes such as this year’s collapse of Credit Suisse.

In a report entitled “Lessons Learned from the CS Crisis” published Tuesday, Finma sought stronger enforcement tools including fines, the ability to intervene in bonus decisions and punish senior managers for errors, and disclose its proceedings on a regular basis.

“The success of Switzerland as a financial center will depend significantly on how the powers of the regulator are reformed today,” Finma President Marlene Amstad said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The fall of Credit Suisse in March underscored how Finma lacked the powers and resources some of its international peers had, including the ability to slap punitive monetary consequences for wrongdoing.

While the government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS Group AG managed to prevent an international financial crisis, Finma has still faced criticism for failing to intervene early on and forcefully. The regulator said in the report that starting in the summer of 2022 it had been asking Credit Suisse to take various measures to prepare for an emergency, including a sale of the group.

But the lender failed to act despite the warnings, Thomas Hirschi, the regulator’s chief of the banks division, said at the press conference.

Finma also called for a stronger legal basis for itself and more stringent rules regarding corporate governance. The body is considering changing regulation around the individual capital requirements for banks so that Swiss lenders are more in line with their global rivals, Hirschi said. More stress tests and emergency drills jointly with international peers are also being planned, he added.

“Finma is in favour of extended options that would enable it to have more influence on the governance of supervised institutions,” it said in a separate statement. If it doesn’t get the powers it’s pushing for, the chances of another crisis are bigger, said Birgit Rutishauser, Finma’s interim chief executive.

An independent panel of experts appointed by the government to look into the Credit Suisse affair recommended in September that Finma should be able to fine bankers for bad behavior as well as “name and shame” them in a manner common in the US and UK. At present, the watchdog can only take back profits if they are deemed to be ill-gained, and the names of those being sanctioned are almost never disclosed.

The aftermath of the bailout has taken its toll on the Bern-based body. Previous chief executive Urban Angehrn quit in September, citing stress and its effect on his health. Amstad told reporters that the search for a permanent successor is still on.

