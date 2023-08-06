(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the new week, when we can expect some telling data that could drive equity and debt markets and provide much-needed insight into the state of tech companies and their pursuit of AI. Here’s what to expect.

The big switch. Football isn’t the only arena where Japan is outperforming China at the moment. Foreigners are buying more Japanese equities than Chinese stocks for the first time since 2017, according to Goldman Sachs, as sentiment shifts in the region’s two biggest economies.

The big data. It’s looking like another grim week for China, with credit growth slowing, exports continuing to fall and the economy sliding into deflation. The Reserve Bank of India may hold rates, rather than resume tightening. Growth in Indonesia and the Philippines should hold up.

The big earnings. SoftBank, Foxconn, Alibaba and Sony lead a pack of tech results that could help indicate whether the frenzy for AI is more than hype.

The big selloff. The US inflation print and Treasury auctions this week will be key for bond investors to determine whether the current rout has room to run.

The big renovation. What to do with all those empty office blocks and a shortage of housing? Here’s one solution.

The big retreat. Another option is to buy a home on a Mediterranean island and just soak up the sun, sea and sangria. Come to the most expensive region in Spain.

The big sage. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway navigated a volatile year well, mostly thanks to higher profits from insurance and a cash pile that’s reached nearly $150 billion.

The big test. Harvard is changing its essay requirements for high school applicants, after a recent Supreme Court ruling.

And finally, Richard Branson-founded Virgin Galactic aims to launch its first trip ferrying private tourists to space as soon as Aug. 10.

