Mar 30, 2022
Switzerland Abandons Last Covid Restrictions to Return to Normal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is lifting the remaining pandemic-related restrictions, pushing ahead with a plan to return to normal life after two years.
A mask mandate on public transport and in health-care facilities will be abandoned as of April 1, the Swiss government said Wednesday. People who test positive will also no longer have to adhere to a five-day isolation period.
The move comes after the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron led to a resurgence of cases across Europe, though authorities have shrugged off the increase as it has had a less severe impact on hospitals. Switzerland had already scrapped most of its safety measures in February, including a work-from-home recommendation and the need for Covid-documentation to enter the country.
The government will hang on to the Covid infrastructure, for example for testing and vaccinations, as it plans a transition phase that will last through spring 2023. An increased alertness and responsiveness remain necessary in order to react quickly to new developments, the government said.
