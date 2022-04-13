(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is mirroring further trade and financial sanctions implemented by the European Union against Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.

The latest sanctions, which include banning the import of coal and other products like vodka, as well as a ban on the participation of Russian companies in public procurement, will come into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m. Zurich time. Switzerland is also adopting the EU’s sanctions against Belarus.

The Swiss government has also imposed financial sanctions and travel restrictions on a further 200 individuals and entities. Among those newly sanctioned are two of President Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

In February, Switzerland fully embraced the EU’s measures against Russia, saying they are compatible with its tradition of neutrality.

Due to its geographic location, Switzerland won’t adopt the EU’s ban on Russian and Belorussian road transport undertakings.

