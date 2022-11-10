(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland and the UK, which are both excluded from a key European Union funding program for scientific research, struck an agreement to collaborate on research and innovation.

The two nations, which between them have 10 of Europe’s top 20 research universities, signed a memorandum of understanding that will encourage cooperation in life sciences, energy technology, artificial intelligence and space as well as commercialization, according to a joint statement.

Both countries are home to some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and innovative research but are currently excluded from the European Union’s Horizon Europe funding program for scientific research as neither are in the bloc.

Britain, which wants to become the world-leading hub for medicines development and discovery, said Switzerland’s expertise in neuroscience and vaccines, quantum technology, clean technology, space and nuclear fusion makes it a “key strategic partner.”

As part of the agreement, the Swiss National Science Foundation and UK Research and Innovation will invest in joint projects across a range of subject areas, including bioscience and medicine.

“This agreement is more than a piece of paper: Swiss ministers and I are clear we want to drive deeper tangible co-operation in research fellowships, industrial innovation and regulatory standards in new technology sectors,” said UK Minister of State George Freeman.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.