(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland said it asked China to participate in a peace conference on the war in Ukraine, stepping up pressure on Beijing to play a role in ending the fighting nearly two years after the conflict began.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said he made the request in a meeting on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Cassis said Wang “noted the invitation” and that he expected an answer in a few days.

“China is having very strong relations with Russia but still is willing to do its part to terminate this war,” Cassis said at a press briefing in Beijing.

China has tried to build a reputation as a global peacemaker in recent years though that campaign has made only halting progress. Its blueprint for a cease-fire in Ukraine hasn’t found much favor in Kyiv, Washington or other Western capitals since it was announced early last year.

Chinese authorities skipped a meeting of national security advisers in Malta in 2023, when officials from more than 55 nations discussed Ukraine’s drive to build support for its so-called peace formula. It did send a delegation to a meeting in Saudi Arabia in August to discuss the fighting.

Beijing has provided diplomatic and economic support for Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February 2022. Last year, China’s imports from Russia surged by the most ever in dollar terms — a jump that came as many Western businesses avoid doing business with Russia and their governments hit Moscow with sanctions for its attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last month his government is working with Switzerland on a peace conference. He said at the time that since China plays such a big role in the world “we would really like for China to be involved in our formula, also to be involved in the summit, definitely.”

China announced in January it would grant Swiss citizens visa-free treatment, a move that comes as Beijing strives to open its struggling economy after years of Covid isolation.

The Asian nation also said at the time that it finished a joint feasibility study with Switzerland on upgrading their free-trade pact. The two sides also agreed to support the early launch of talks on the issue, it added.

