Apr 10, 2024
Switzerland Backs EU Sanctions Against Six Hamas Supporters
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is imposing financial sanctions and travel restrictions against six individuals which are involved in financing Hamas and the organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
- These sanctions were originally imposed by the European Union following the attack against Israel on October 7, 2023
- For full statement click here
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.