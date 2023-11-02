Switzerland, Banks in Talks About New Measures to Prevent Bank Runs, Reuters Says

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss authorities and some of the country’s lenders including UBS Group AG are in talks about new measures to prevent bank runs, Reuters reported Thursday, citing four unnamed sources.

The discussions are part of a broader review of the country’s banking rules and would be designed for Switzerland’s top banks, according to the report. One option under discussion is staggering a greater portion of withdrawals over longer periods of time, the report said, citing one source. Imposing exit fees is another, it said, citing two sources.

UBS took over rival Credit Suisse in a government-engineered rescue operation in March after the smaller bank was pushed to the brink of collapse by a wave of clients pulling their deposits. The speed of the withdrawals surprised many banking experts including regulators in Europe.

The crisis led to a wider examination of rules governing bank liquidity requirements. The European Central Bank was planning to tighten how it monitors liquidity with weekly reports from lenders, breaking out funding by maturity and type of client, Bloomberg has reported.

