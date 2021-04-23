(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland and the European Union failed to resolve their differences over a stalled bilateral agreement originally finalized more than two years ago.

“We have had to acknowledge that significant differences remain between our respective positions,” Swiss President Guy Parmelin said after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels Friday.

He said negotiators will remain in contact as Switzerland tries to secure a deal with its biggest trading partner.

The planned “framework agreement” is meant to replace more than 100 bilateral accords now governing relations between the two. It was finalized in 2018, but has failed to get support in Switzerland, in part because of fears it’ll erode high local wages. Other sticking points are the EU’s Citizens’ Rights Directive and state aid.

