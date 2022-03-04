(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is implementing further trade and financial sanctions against Russia, four days after breaking with its historic neutrality and first adopting measures from the European Union.

The newly adopted sanctions come into effect Friday at 6pm Zurich time, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters in the Swiss capital Bern.

The country made the decision to follow through on Monday under pressure form the EU to join in punishing the Kremlin and facing criticism from Swiss opposition politicians. Switzerland said the implementation of these sanctions is compatible with its tradition of neutrality and remains open to hosting peace talks as the need arises.

Swiss steps include sanctions in the financial sector that the EU adopted on March 1, in particular with regard to SWIFT. The government said it will freeze assets of more persons with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, bringing the total number of those sanctioned to over 660.

Separately, the government has secured the natural gas it needs for this winter and spring but is working to secure it for next winter, said Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga.

Switzerland is considering special protection for Ukrainian refugees to fast-track a right of residence. While it discusses with cantonal governments the so-called S statute which would give Ukrainians a right to live for up to a year in Switzerland, the government has given Ukrainians the right to travel to Switzerland visa-free for up to 90 days, said Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

