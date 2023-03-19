(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is granting UBS Group AG a 9 billion franc ($9.7 billion) guarantee to cover potential losses related to its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG.

The guarantee applies to a specific part of the bank’s business and will be activated if losses occur on the portfolio, according to a press release from the government on Sunday, which didn’t detail the businesses.

UBS would absorb the first 5 billion francs of losses, the government the next 9 billion francs, and UBS any further losses, according to the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.