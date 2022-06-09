(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland collected enough votes for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, winning its first two-year mandate on the body since joining the world organization 20 years ago.

At a meeting of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Switzerland was chosen for one of the rotating spots on the Security Council in 2023-2024 alongside Ecuador, Japan, Malta and Mozambique.

Switzerland’s neutral status remains unaffected by its participation on the council and the nation’s legal, political and financial obligations toward the UN are unchanged by the new role.

The 15-member Security Council includes five permanent, veto-wielding nations: China, France, Russia, the UK and US. The ten rotating members do not have veto power, but they do take the presidency of the council for a month during their term, allowing them to help shape the panel’s discussions on major issues of international concern from food security to conflict resolution.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.