(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland mirrored European Union sanctions targeting the supply of Iranian drones to Russia.

The sale, supply, export and transit of components used for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles by Iran is now prohibited, the Swiss government said in a statement on Friday. In addition, persons and entities connected to the country’s drone program are put under travel and financial sanctions.

Switzerland has been adopting EU sanctions with regard to Iranian UAV production since the fall of last year, according to the statement. While the new measures are imposed on Iran, they are essentially targeting Russia’s ability to use Iranian drones in its war in Ukraine.

